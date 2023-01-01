1 thousand Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to British pounds sterling

Convert BAM to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
442.70 gbp

1.00000 BAM = 0.44270 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / British Pound Sterling
1 BAM0.44270 GBP
5 BAM2.21352 GBP
10 BAM4.42703 GBP
20 BAM8.85406 GBP
50 BAM22.13515 GBP
100 BAM44.27030 GBP
250 BAM110.67575 GBP
500 BAM221.35150 GBP
1000 BAM442.70300 GBP
2000 BAM885.40600 GBP
5000 BAM2213.51500 GBP
10000 BAM4427.03000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 GBP2.25885 BAM
5 GBP11.29425 BAM
10 GBP22.58850 BAM
20 GBP45.17700 BAM
50 GBP112.94250 BAM
100 GBP225.88500 BAM
250 GBP564.71250 BAM
500 GBP1129.42500 BAM
1000 GBP2258.85000 BAM
2000 GBP4517.70000 BAM
5000 GBP11294.25000 BAM
10000 GBP22588.50000 BAM