Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Singapore dollars today

Convert BAM to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
746.04 sgd

1.00000 BAM = 0.74604 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:05
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Singapore Dollar
1 BAM0.74604 SGD
5 BAM3.73020 SGD
10 BAM7.46039 SGD
20 BAM14.92078 SGD
50 BAM37.30195 SGD
100 BAM74.60390 SGD
250 BAM186.50975 SGD
500 BAM373.01950 SGD
1000 BAM746.03900 SGD
2000 BAM1492.07800 SGD
5000 BAM3730.19500 SGD
10000 BAM7460.39000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 SGD1.34041 BAM
5 SGD6.70205 BAM
10 SGD13.40410 BAM
20 SGD26.80820 BAM
50 SGD67.02050 BAM
100 SGD134.04100 BAM
250 SGD335.10250 BAM
500 SGD670.20500 BAM
1000 SGD1340.41000 BAM
2000 SGD2680.82000 BAM
5000 SGD6702.05000 BAM
10000 SGD13404.10000 BAM