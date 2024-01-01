Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Singapore dollars today
Convert BAM to SGD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Singapore dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Singapore Dollar
|1 BAM
|0.74547 SGD
|5 BAM
|3.72736 SGD
|10 BAM
|7.45472 SGD
|20 BAM
|14.90944 SGD
|50 BAM
|37.27360 SGD
|100 BAM
|74.54720 SGD
|250 BAM
|186.36800 SGD
|500 BAM
|372.73600 SGD
|1000 BAM
|745.47200 SGD
|2000 BAM
|1,490.94400 SGD
|5000 BAM
|3,727.36000 SGD
|10000 BAM
|7,454.72000 SGD
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 SGD
|1.34143 BAM
|5 SGD
|6.70715 BAM
|10 SGD
|13.41430 BAM
|20 SGD
|26.82860 BAM
|50 SGD
|67.07150 BAM
|100 SGD
|134.14300 BAM
|250 SGD
|335.35750 BAM
|500 SGD
|670.71500 BAM
|1000 SGD
|1,341.43000 BAM
|2000 SGD
|2,682.86000 BAM
|5000 SGD
|6,707.15000 BAM
|10000 SGD
|13,414.30000 BAM