Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Indian rupees today

Convert BAM to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
46,123.80 inr

1.000 BAM = 46.12 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:50
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Indian Rupee
1 BAM46.12380 INR
5 BAM230.61900 INR
10 BAM461.23800 INR
20 BAM922.47600 INR
50 BAM2,306.19000 INR
100 BAM4,612.38000 INR
250 BAM11,530.95000 INR
500 BAM23,061.90000 INR
1000 BAM46,123.80000 INR
2000 BAM92,247.60000 INR
5000 BAM230,619.00000 INR
10000 BAM461,238.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 INR0.02168 BAM
5 INR0.10840 BAM
10 INR0.21681 BAM
20 INR0.43362 BAM
50 INR1.08404 BAM
100 INR2.16808 BAM
250 INR5.42020 BAM
500 INR10.84040 BAM
1000 INR21.68080 BAM
2000 INR43.36160 BAM
5000 INR108.40400 BAM
10000 INR216.80800 BAM