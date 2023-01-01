Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Indian rupees today

Convert BAM to INR at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
46020.40 inr

1.00000 BAM = 46.02040 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.08590.28471.487321.672060.9641518.7435
1 GBP1.1429211.2401103.1911.699931.911081.1019521.4229
1 USD0.921650.806387183.21171.37081.541070.8886517.2751
1 INR0.01107610.009690780.012017510.01647360.01851990.01067940.207604

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Indian Rupee
1 BAM46.02040 INR
5 BAM230.10200 INR
10 BAM460.20400 INR
20 BAM920.40800 INR
50 BAM2301.02000 INR
100 BAM4602.04000 INR
250 BAM11505.10000 INR
500 BAM23010.20000 INR
1000 BAM46020.40000 INR
2000 BAM92040.80000 INR
5000 BAM230102.00000 INR
10000 BAM460204.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 INR0.02173 BAM
5 INR0.10865 BAM
10 INR0.21729 BAM
20 INR0.43459 BAM
50 INR1.08647 BAM
100 INR2.17295 BAM
250 INR5.43237 BAM
500 INR10.86475 BAM
1000 INR21.72950 BAM
2000 INR43.45900 BAM
5000 INR108.64750 BAM
10000 INR217.29500 BAM