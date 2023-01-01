20 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Singapore dollars

Convert BAM to SGD

20 bam
14.95 sgd

1.00000 BAM = 0.74736 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.518950.7933671.6427118.78281.3633583.3451.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.5223131.0814812.36570.89756154.87020.881761
1 GBP1.260451.9145612.0705523.67481.71843105.0521.68818
1 NZD0.608750.924660.482962111.4340.82993950.73630.815329

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Singapore Dollar
1 BAM0.74736 SGD
5 BAM3.73681 SGD
10 BAM7.47363 SGD
20 BAM14.94726 SGD
50 BAM37.36815 SGD
100 BAM74.73630 SGD
250 BAM186.84075 SGD
500 BAM373.68150 SGD
1000 BAM747.36300 SGD
2000 BAM1494.72600 SGD
5000 BAM3736.81500 SGD
10000 BAM7473.63000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 SGD1.33804 BAM
5 SGD6.69020 BAM
10 SGD13.38040 BAM
20 SGD26.76080 BAM
50 SGD66.90200 BAM
100 SGD133.80400 BAM
250 SGD334.51000 BAM
500 SGD669.02000 BAM
1000 SGD1338.04000 BAM
2000 SGD2676.08000 BAM
5000 SGD6690.20000 BAM
10000 SGD13380.40000 BAM