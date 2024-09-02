Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Australian dollars is currently 0.834 today, reflecting a -0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -1.129% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.844 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.831 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.314% decrease in value.