Polish zloty to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert PLN to BAM at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = KM0.4503 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
PLN to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BAM
1 PLN to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45970.4597
Low0.45020.4502
Average0.45500.4560
Change-2.06%-1.61%
1 PLN to BAM stats

The performance of PLN to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4597 and a 30 day low of 0.4502. This means the 30 day average was 0.4550. The change for PLN to BAM was -2.06.

The performance of PLN to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4597 and a 90 day low of 0.4502. This means the 90 day average was 0.4560. The change for PLN to BAM was -1.61.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PLN0.45030 BAM
5 PLN2.25151 BAM
10 PLN4.50301 BAM
20 PLN9.00602 BAM
50 PLN22.51505 BAM
100 PLN45.03010 BAM
250 PLN112.57525 BAM
500 PLN225.15050 BAM
1000 PLN450.30100 BAM
2000 PLN900.60200 BAM
5000 PLN2,251.50500 BAM
10000 PLN4,503.01000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Polish Zloty
1 BAM2.22074 PLN
5 BAM11.10370 PLN
10 BAM22.20740 PLN
20 BAM44.41480 PLN
50 BAM111.03700 PLN
100 BAM222.07400 PLN
250 BAM555.18500 PLN
500 BAM1,110.37000 PLN
1000 BAM2,220.74000 PLN
2000 BAM4,441.48000 PLN
5000 BAM11,103.70000 PLN
10000 BAM22,207.40000 PLN