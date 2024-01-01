Polish zloty to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert PLN to BAM at the real exchange rate
PLN to BAM conversion chart
1 PLN = 0.45030 BAM
0
|1 PLN to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4597
|0.4597
|Low
|0.4502
|0.4502
|Average
|0.4550
|0.4560
|Change
|-2.06%
|-1.61%
1 PLN to BAM stats
The performance of PLN to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4597 and a 30 day low of 0.4502. This means the 30 day average was 0.4550. The change for PLN to BAM was -2.06.
The performance of PLN to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4597 and a 90 day low of 0.4502. This means the 90 day average was 0.4560. The change for PLN to BAM was -1.61.
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Polish Zloty
|1 BAM
|2.22074 PLN
|5 BAM
|11.10370 PLN
|10 BAM
|22.20740 PLN
|20 BAM
|44.41480 PLN
|50 BAM
|111.03700 PLN
|100 BAM
|222.07400 PLN
|250 BAM
|555.18500 PLN
|500 BAM
|1,110.37000 PLN
|1000 BAM
|2,220.74000 PLN
|2000 BAM
|4,441.48000 PLN
|5000 BAM
|11,103.70000 PLN
|10000 BAM
|22,207.40000 PLN