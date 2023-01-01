1 Polish zloty to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert PLN to BAM at the real exchange rate

1 pln
0.45 bam

1.00000 PLN = 0.45025 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PLN0.45025 BAM
5 PLN2.25125 BAM
10 PLN4.50250 BAM
20 PLN9.00500 BAM
50 PLN22.51250 BAM
100 PLN45.02500 BAM
250 PLN112.56250 BAM
500 PLN225.12500 BAM
1000 PLN450.25000 BAM
2000 PLN900.50000 BAM
5000 PLN2251.25000 BAM
10000 PLN4502.50000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Polish Zloty
1 BAM2.22099 PLN
5 BAM11.10495 PLN
10 BAM22.20990 PLN
20 BAM44.41980 PLN
50 BAM111.04950 PLN
100 BAM222.09900 PLN
250 BAM555.24750 PLN
500 BAM1110.49500 PLN
1000 BAM2220.99000 PLN
2000 BAM4441.98000 PLN
5000 BAM11104.95000 PLN
10000 BAM22209.90000 PLN