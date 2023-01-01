Bulgarian levs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert BGN to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
1,002.72 bam

1.00000 BGN = 1.00272 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:42
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.92211.673081.372551.543571.349550.80690718.3038
1 EUR1.084511.814461.488531.6741.463590.875219.8505
1 NZD0.59770.5511310.8203730.922590.8066260.48228810.9402
1 CAD0.7285710.6718041.2189611.12460.9832430.58788913.3356

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BGN1.00272 BAM
5 BGN5.01360 BAM
10 BGN10.02720 BAM
20 BGN20.05440 BAM
50 BGN50.13600 BAM
100 BGN100.27200 BAM
250 BGN250.68000 BAM
500 BGN501.36000 BAM
1000 BGN1002.72000 BAM
2000 BGN2005.44000 BAM
5000 BGN5013.60000 BAM
10000 BGN10027.20000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bulgarian Lev
1 BAM0.99729 BGN
5 BAM4.98645 BGN
10 BAM9.97290 BGN
20 BAM19.94580 BGN
50 BAM49.86450 BGN
100 BAM99.72900 BGN
250 BAM249.32250 BGN
500 BAM498.64500 BGN
1000 BAM997.29000 BGN
2000 BAM1994.58000 BGN
5000 BAM4986.45000 BGN
10000 BAM9972.90000 BGN