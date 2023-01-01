Bulgarian levs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert BGN to BAM at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 BGN
|1.00272 BAM
|5 BGN
|5.01360 BAM
|10 BGN
|10.02720 BAM
|20 BGN
|20.05440 BAM
|50 BGN
|50.13600 BAM
|100 BGN
|100.27200 BAM
|250 BGN
|250.68000 BAM
|500 BGN
|501.36000 BAM
|1000 BGN
|1002.72000 BAM
|2000 BGN
|2005.44000 BAM
|5000 BGN
|5013.60000 BAM
|10000 BGN
|10027.20000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bulgarian Lev
|1 BAM
|0.99729 BGN
|5 BAM
|4.98645 BGN
|10 BAM
|9.97290 BGN
|20 BAM
|19.94580 BGN
|50 BAM
|49.86450 BGN
|100 BAM
|99.72900 BGN
|250 BAM
|249.32250 BGN
|500 BAM
|498.64500 BGN
|1000 BAM
|997.29000 BGN
|2000 BAM
|1994.58000 BGN
|5000 BAM
|4986.45000 BGN
|10000 BAM
|9972.90000 BGN