50 Bulgarian levs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert BGN to BAM at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
50.13 bam

1.00000 BGN = 1.00252 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BGN1.00252 BAM
5 BGN5.01260 BAM
10 BGN10.02520 BAM
20 BGN20.05040 BAM
50 BGN50.12600 BAM
100 BGN100.25200 BAM
250 BGN250.63000 BAM
500 BGN501.26000 BAM
1000 BGN1002.52000 BAM
2000 BGN2005.04000 BAM
5000 BGN5012.60000 BAM
10000 BGN10025.20000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bulgarian Lev
1 BAM0.99749 BGN
5 BAM4.98745 BGN
10 BAM9.97489 BGN
20 BAM19.94978 BGN
50 BAM49.87445 BGN
100 BAM99.74890 BGN
250 BAM249.37225 BGN
500 BAM498.74450 BGN
1000 BAM997.48900 BGN
2000 BAM1994.97800 BGN
5000 BAM4987.44500 BGN
10000 BAM9974.89000 BGN