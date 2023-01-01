Chinese yuan rmb to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert CNY to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
249.65 bam

1.00000 CNY = 0.24965 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CNY0.24965 BAM
5 CNY1.24826 BAM
10 CNY2.49651 BAM
20 CNY4.99302 BAM
50 CNY12.48255 BAM
100 CNY24.96510 BAM
250 CNY62.41275 BAM
500 CNY124.82550 BAM
1000 CNY249.65100 BAM
2000 CNY499.30200 BAM
5000 CNY1248.25500 BAM
10000 CNY2496.51000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BAM4.00559 CNY
5 BAM20.02795 CNY
10 BAM40.05590 CNY
20 BAM80.11180 CNY
50 BAM200.27950 CNY
100 BAM400.55900 CNY
250 BAM1001.39750 CNY
500 BAM2002.79500 CNY
1000 BAM4005.59000 CNY
2000 BAM8011.18000 CNY
5000 BAM20027.95000 CNY
10000 BAM40055.90000 CNY