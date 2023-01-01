Chinese yuan rmb to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert CNY to BAM at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 CNY
|0.24965 BAM
|5 CNY
|1.24826 BAM
|10 CNY
|2.49651 BAM
|20 CNY
|4.99302 BAM
|50 CNY
|12.48255 BAM
|100 CNY
|24.96510 BAM
|250 CNY
|62.41275 BAM
|500 CNY
|124.82550 BAM
|1000 CNY
|249.65100 BAM
|2000 CNY
|499.30200 BAM
|5000 CNY
|1248.25500 BAM
|10000 CNY
|2496.51000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 BAM
|4.00559 CNY
|5 BAM
|20.02795 CNY
|10 BAM
|40.05590 CNY
|20 BAM
|80.11180 CNY
|50 BAM
|200.27950 CNY
|100 BAM
|400.55900 CNY
|250 BAM
|1001.39750 CNY
|500 BAM
|2002.79500 CNY
|1000 BAM
|4005.59000 CNY
|2000 BAM
|8011.18000 CNY
|5000 BAM
|20027.95000 CNY
|10000 BAM
|40055.90000 CNY