5000 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BAM to CNY at the real exchange rate

5000 bam
19947.70 cny

1.00000 BAM = 3.98954 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.518950.7933671.6427118.78281.3633583.3451.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.5223131.0814812.36570.89756154.87020.881761
1 GBP1.260451.9145612.0705523.67481.71843105.0521.68818
1 NZD0.608750.924660.482962111.4340.82993950.73630.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BAM3.98954 CNY
5 BAM19.94770 CNY
10 BAM39.89540 CNY
20 BAM79.79080 CNY
50 BAM199.47700 CNY
100 BAM398.95400 CNY
250 BAM997.38500 CNY
500 BAM1994.77000 CNY
1000 BAM3989.54000 CNY
2000 BAM7979.08000 CNY
5000 BAM19947.70000 CNY
10000 BAM39895.40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CNY0.25066 BAM
5 CNY1.25328 BAM
10 CNY2.50656 BAM
20 CNY5.01312 BAM
50 CNY12.53280 BAM
100 CNY25.06560 BAM
250 CNY62.66400 BAM
500 CNY125.32800 BAM
1000 CNY250.65600 BAM
2000 CNY501.31200 BAM
5000 CNY1253.28000 BAM
10000 CNY2506.56000 BAM