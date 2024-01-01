Chinese yuan rmb to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert CNY to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
250.03 bam

¥1.000 CNY = KM0.2500 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25030.2520
Low0.24620.2462
Average0.24810.2495
Change0.45%-0.44%
1 CNY to BAM stats

The performance of CNY to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2503 and a 30 day low of 0.2462. This means the 30 day average was 0.2481. The change for CNY to BAM was 0.45.

The performance of CNY to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2520 and a 90 day low of 0.2462. This means the 90 day average was 0.2495. The change for CNY to BAM was -0.44.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CNY0.25003 BAM
5 CNY1.25013 BAM
10 CNY2.50026 BAM
20 CNY5.00052 BAM
50 CNY12.50130 BAM
100 CNY25.00260 BAM
250 CNY62.50650 BAM
500 CNY125.01300 BAM
1000 CNY250.02600 BAM
2000 CNY500.05200 BAM
5000 CNY1,250.13000 BAM
10000 CNY2,500.26000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BAM3.99958 CNY
5 BAM19.99790 CNY
10 BAM39.99580 CNY
20 BAM79.99160 CNY
50 BAM199.97900 CNY
100 BAM399.95800 CNY
250 BAM999.89500 CNY
500 BAM1,999.79000 CNY
1000 BAM3,999.58000 CNY
2000 BAM7,999.16000 CNY
5000 BAM19,997.90000 CNY
10000 BAM39,995.80000 CNY