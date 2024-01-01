Chinese yuan rmb to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert CNY to BAM at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 CNY to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2503
|0.2520
|Low
|0.2462
|0.2462
|Average
|0.2481
|0.2495
|Change
|0.45%
|-0.44%
|View full history
1 CNY to BAM stats
The performance of CNY to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2503 and a 30 day low of 0.2462. This means the 30 day average was 0.2481. The change for CNY to BAM was 0.45.
The performance of CNY to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2520 and a 90 day low of 0.2462. This means the 90 day average was 0.2495. The change for CNY to BAM was -0.44.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 CNY
|0.25003 BAM
|5 CNY
|1.25013 BAM
|10 CNY
|2.50026 BAM
|20 CNY
|5.00052 BAM
|50 CNY
|12.50130 BAM
|100 CNY
|25.00260 BAM
|250 CNY
|62.50650 BAM
|500 CNY
|125.01300 BAM
|1000 CNY
|250.02600 BAM
|2000 CNY
|500.05200 BAM
|5000 CNY
|1,250.13000 BAM
|10000 CNY
|2,500.26000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 BAM
|3.99958 CNY
|5 BAM
|19.99790 CNY
|10 BAM
|39.99580 CNY
|20 BAM
|79.99160 CNY
|50 BAM
|199.97900 CNY
|100 BAM
|399.95800 CNY
|250 BAM
|999.89500 CNY
|500 BAM
|1,999.79000 CNY
|1000 BAM
|3,999.58000 CNY
|2000 BAM
|7,999.16000 CNY
|5000 BAM
|19,997.90000 CNY
|10000 BAM
|39,995.80000 CNY