Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 CNY
|0.25228 BAM
|5 CNY
|1.26140 BAM
|10 CNY
|2.52280 BAM
|20 CNY
|5.04560 BAM
|50 CNY
|12.61400 BAM
|100 CNY
|25.22800 BAM
|250 CNY
|63.07000 BAM
|500 CNY
|126.14000 BAM
|1000 CNY
|252.28000 BAM
|2000 CNY
|504.56000 BAM
|5000 CNY
|1261.40000 BAM
|10000 CNY
|2522.80000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 BAM
|3.96385 CNY
|5 BAM
|19.81925 CNY
|10 BAM
|39.63850 CNY
|20 BAM
|79.27700 CNY
|50 BAM
|198.19250 CNY
|100 BAM
|396.38500 CNY
|250 BAM
|990.96250 CNY
|500 BAM
|1981.92500 CNY
|1000 BAM
|3963.85000 CNY
|2000 BAM
|7927.70000 CNY
|5000 BAM
|19819.25000 CNY
|10000 BAM
|39638.50000 CNY