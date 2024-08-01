Euros to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert EUR to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
1,955.76 bam

€1.000 EUR = KM1.956 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95591.9559
Low1.95581.9558
Average1.95581.9558
Change-0.01%-0.00%
1 EUR to BAM stats

The performance of EUR to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9559 and a 30 day low of 1.9558. This means the 30 day average was 1.9558. The change for EUR to BAM was -0.01.

The performance of EUR to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9559 and a 90 day low of 1.9558. This means the 90 day average was 1.9558. The change for EUR to BAM was -0.00.

Conversion rates Euro / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 EUR1.95576 BAM
5 EUR9.77880 BAM
10 EUR19.55760 BAM
20 EUR39.11520 BAM
50 EUR97.78800 BAM
100 EUR195.57600 BAM
250 EUR488.94000 BAM
500 EUR977.88000 BAM
1000 EUR1,955.76000 BAM
2000 EUR3,911.52000 BAM
5000 EUR9,778.80000 BAM
10000 EUR19,557.60000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Euro
1 BAM0.51131 EUR
5 BAM2.55655 EUR
10 BAM5.11310 EUR
20 BAM10.22620 EUR
50 BAM25.56550 EUR
100 BAM51.13100 EUR
250 BAM127.82750 EUR
500 BAM255.65500 EUR
1000 BAM511.31000 EUR
2000 BAM1,022.62000 EUR
5000 BAM2,556.55000 EUR
10000 BAM5,113.10000 EUR