Euro to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 1.956 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.006% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 1.956 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 1.956 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.007% decrease in value.