Turkish liras to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert TRY to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
53.99 bam

TL1.000 TRY = KM0.05399 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:49
TRY to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05540.0564
Low0.05400.0540
Average0.05460.0554
Change-2.35%-4.10%
1 TRY to BAM stats

The performance of TRY to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0554 and a 30 day low of 0.0540. This means the 30 day average was 0.0546. The change for TRY to BAM was -2.35.

The performance of TRY to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0564 and a 90 day low of 0.0540. This means the 90 day average was 0.0554. The change for TRY to BAM was -4.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.42183.7161.3883.67348.708
1 EUR1.09110.853302.55591.3011.5144.00653.121
1 GBP1.2791.1721354.697107.0351.7754.69662.275
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 TRY0.05399 BAM
5 TRY0.26993 BAM
10 TRY0.53987 BAM
20 TRY1.07973 BAM
50 TRY2.69933 BAM
100 TRY5.39865 BAM
250 TRY13.49663 BAM
500 TRY26.99325 BAM
1000 TRY53.98650 BAM
2000 TRY107.97300 BAM
5000 TRY269.93250 BAM
10000 TRY539.86500 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Turkish Lira
1 BAM18.52320 TRY
5 BAM92.61600 TRY
10 BAM185.23200 TRY
20 BAM370.46400 TRY
50 BAM926.16000 TRY
100 BAM1,852.32000 TRY
250 BAM4,630.80000 TRY
500 BAM9,261.60000 TRY
1000 BAM18,523.20000 TRY
2000 BAM37,046.40000 TRY
5000 BAM92,616.00000 TRY
10000 BAM185,232.00000 TRY