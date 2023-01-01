50 Turkish liras to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert TRY to BAM at the real exchange rate

50 try
3.39 bam

1.00000 TRY = 0.06774 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TRY to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BAM
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.050687.46771.4441.659720.9633518.874
1GBP1.1554711.214101.0721.668581.917851.1131221.8095
1USD0.951850.823723183.2551.374451.579780.9169517.965
1INR0.01143280.009893980.012011310.01650890.01897520.01101380.215783

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 TRY0.06774 BAM
5 TRY0.33871 BAM
10 TRY0.67743 BAM
20 TRY1.35486 BAM
50 TRY3.38714 BAM
100 TRY6.77428 BAM
250 TRY16.93570 BAM
500 TRY33.87140 BAM
1000 TRY67.74280 BAM
2000 TRY135.48560 BAM
5000 TRY338.71400 BAM
10000 TRY677.42800 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Turkish Lira
1 BAM14.76170 TRY
5 BAM73.80850 TRY
10 BAM147.61700 TRY
20 BAM295.23400 TRY
50 BAM738.08500 TRY
100 BAM1476.17000 TRY
250 BAM3690.42500 TRY
500 BAM7380.85000 TRY
1000 BAM14761.70000 TRY
2000 BAM29523.40000 TRY
5000 BAM73808.50000 TRY
10000 BAM147617.00000 TRY