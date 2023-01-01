10 Turkish liras to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

10 try
0.68 bam

1.00000 TRY = 0.06775 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:8 UTC
TRY to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BAM
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 TRY0.06775 BAM
5 TRY0.33877 BAM
10 TRY0.67753 BAM
20 TRY1.35506 BAM
50 TRY3.38765 BAM
100 TRY6.77531 BAM
250 TRY16.93828 BAM
500 TRY33.87655 BAM
1000 TRY67.75310 BAM
2000 TRY135.50620 BAM
5000 TRY338.76550 BAM
10000 TRY677.53100 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Turkish Lira
1 BAM14.75950 TRY
5 BAM73.79750 TRY
10 BAM147.59500 TRY
20 BAM295.19000 TRY
50 BAM737.97500 TRY
100 BAM1475.95000 TRY
250 BAM3689.87500 TRY
500 BAM7379.75000 TRY
1000 BAM14759.50000 TRY
2000 BAM29519.00000 TRY
5000 BAM73797.50000 TRY
10000 BAM147595.00000 TRY