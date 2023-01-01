Brazilian reais to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert BRL to BAM at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
372.54 bam

1.00000 BRL = 0.37254 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.087590.50861.491941.673590.965318.7724
1 GBP1.1432511.2434103.4841.705821.913511.1035821.4636
1 USD0.919550.804246183.22631.37191.538940.887617.262
1 INR0.01104870.009663370.012015410.0164840.0184910.01066490.20741

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BRL0.37254 BAM
5 BRL1.86269 BAM
10 BRL3.72538 BAM
20 BRL7.45076 BAM
50 BRL18.62690 BAM
100 BRL37.25380 BAM
250 BRL93.13450 BAM
500 BRL186.26900 BAM
1000 BRL372.53800 BAM
2000 BRL745.07600 BAM
5000 BRL1862.69000 BAM
10000 BRL3725.38000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Brazilian Real
1 BAM2.68429 BRL
5 BAM13.42145 BRL
10 BAM26.84290 BRL
20 BAM53.68580 BRL
50 BAM134.21450 BRL
100 BAM268.42900 BRL
250 BAM671.07250 BRL
500 BAM1342.14500 BRL
1000 BAM2684.29000 BRL
2000 BAM5368.58000 BRL
5000 BAM13421.45000 BRL
10000 BAM26842.90000 BRL