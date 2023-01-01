5000 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Polish zloty

Convert BAM to PLN at the real exchange rate

5000 bam
11148.65 pln

1.00000 BAM = 2.22973 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.518950.7933671.6427118.78281.3633583.3451.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.5223131.0814812.36570.89756154.87020.881761
1 GBP1.260451.9145612.0705523.67481.71843105.0521.68818
1 NZD0.608750.924660.482962111.4340.82993950.73630.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Polish Zloty
1 BAM2.22973 PLN
5 BAM11.14865 PLN
10 BAM22.29730 PLN
20 BAM44.59460 PLN
50 BAM111.48650 PLN
100 BAM222.97300 PLN
250 BAM557.43250 PLN
500 BAM1114.86500 PLN
1000 BAM2229.73000 PLN
2000 BAM4459.46000 PLN
5000 BAM11148.65000 PLN
10000 BAM22297.30000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PLN0.44849 BAM
5 PLN2.24242 BAM
10 PLN4.48485 BAM
20 PLN8.96970 BAM
50 PLN22.42425 BAM
100 PLN44.84850 BAM
250 PLN112.12125 BAM
500 PLN224.24250 BAM
1000 PLN448.48500 BAM
2000 PLN896.97000 BAM
5000 PLN2242.42500 BAM
10000 PLN4484.85000 BAM