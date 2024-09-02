Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Polish zloty is currently 2.189 today, reflecting a -0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.047% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 2.199 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.186 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.200% increase in value.