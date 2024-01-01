Swedish kronor to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert SEK to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
171.79 bam

kr1.000 SEK = KM0.1718 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38
SEK to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BAM
1 SEK to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17270.1744
Low0.16910.1664
Average0.17100.1711
Change1.51%-0.76%
1 SEK to BAM stats

The performance of SEK to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1727 and a 30 day low of 0.1691. This means the 30 day average was 0.1710. The change for SEK to BAM was 1.51.

The performance of SEK to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1744 and a 90 day low of 0.1664. This means the 90 day average was 0.1711. The change for SEK to BAM was -0.76.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Swedish kronor to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 SEK0.17179 BAM
5 SEK0.85892 BAM
10 SEK1.71785 BAM
20 SEK3.43570 BAM
50 SEK8.58925 BAM
100 SEK17.17850 BAM
250 SEK42.94625 BAM
500 SEK85.89250 BAM
1000 SEK171.78500 BAM
2000 SEK343.57000 BAM
5000 SEK858.92500 BAM
10000 SEK1,717.85000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Swedish Krona
1 BAM5.82124 SEK
5 BAM29.10620 SEK
10 BAM58.21240 SEK
20 BAM116.42480 SEK
50 BAM291.06200 SEK
100 BAM582.12400 SEK
250 BAM1,455.31000 SEK
500 BAM2,910.62000 SEK
1000 BAM5,821.24000 SEK
2000 BAM11,642.48000 SEK
5000 BAM29,106.20000 SEK
10000 BAM58,212.40000 SEK