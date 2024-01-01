Israeli new sheqels to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert ILS to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
490.30 bam

1.000 ILS = 0.4903 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:21
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 ILS0.49030 BAM
5 ILS2.45152 BAM
10 ILS4.90303 BAM
20 ILS9.80606 BAM
50 ILS24.51515 BAM
100 ILS49.03030 BAM
250 ILS122.57575 BAM
500 ILS245.15150 BAM
1000 ILS490.30300 BAM
2000 ILS980.60600 BAM
5000 ILS2,451.51500 BAM
10000 ILS4,903.03000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BAM2.03955 ILS
5 BAM10.19775 ILS
10 BAM20.39550 ILS
20 BAM40.79100 ILS
50 BAM101.97750 ILS
100 BAM203.95500 ILS
250 BAM509.88750 ILS
500 BAM1,019.77500 ILS
1000 BAM2,039.55000 ILS
2000 BAM4,079.10000 ILS
5000 BAM10,197.75000 ILS
10000 BAM20,395.50000 ILS