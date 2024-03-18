Canadian dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert CAD to BAM at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Canadian dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 CAD
|1.32554 BAM
|5 CAD
|6.62770 BAM
|10 CAD
|13.25540 BAM
|20 CAD
|26.51080 BAM
|50 CAD
|66.27700 BAM
|100 CAD
|132.55400 BAM
|250 CAD
|331.38500 BAM
|500 CAD
|662.77000 BAM
|1000 CAD
|1,325.54000 BAM
|2000 CAD
|2,651.08000 BAM
|5000 CAD
|6,627.70000 BAM
|10000 CAD
|13,255.40000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Canadian Dollar
|1 BAM
|0.75441 CAD
|5 BAM
|3.77205 CAD
|10 BAM
|7.54410 CAD
|20 BAM
|15.08820 CAD
|50 BAM
|37.72050 CAD
|100 BAM
|75.44100 CAD
|250 BAM
|188.60250 CAD
|500 BAM
|377.20500 CAD
|1000 BAM
|754.41000 CAD
|2000 BAM
|1,508.82000 CAD
|5000 BAM
|3,772.05000 CAD
|10000 BAM
|7,544.10000 CAD