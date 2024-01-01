Japanese yen to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert JPY to BAM at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
118.41 bam

1.000 JPY = 0.01184 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7820.9161.5181.3490.8877.1981.34
1 GBP1.27911.1711.9411.7251.1349.2031.713
1 EUR1.0920.85411.6581.4740.9697.8621.463
1 AUD0.6590.5150.60310.8890.5844.7410.882

How to convert Japanese yen to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
100 JPY1.18405 BAM
1000 JPY11.84050 BAM
1500 JPY17.76075 BAM
2000 JPY23.68100 BAM
3000 JPY35.52150 BAM
5000 JPY59.20250 BAM
5400 JPY63.93870 BAM
10000 JPY118.40500 BAM
15000 JPY177.60750 BAM
20000 JPY236.81000 BAM
25000 JPY296.01250 BAM
30000 JPY355.21500 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Japanese Yen
1 BAM84.45580 JPY
5 BAM422.27900 JPY
10 BAM844.55800 JPY
20 BAM1,689.11600 JPY
50 BAM4,222.79000 JPY
100 BAM8,445.58000 JPY
250 BAM21,113.95000 JPY
500 BAM42,227.90000 JPY
1000 BAM84,455.80000 JPY
2000 BAM168,911.60000 JPY
5000 BAM422,279.00000 JPY
10000 BAM844,558.00000 JPY