Brazilian real to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.320 today, reflecting a -0.385% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -0.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.322 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 0.318 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.659% increase in value.