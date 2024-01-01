Brazilian reais to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert BRL to SVC at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₡1.516 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
BRL to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SVC
1 BRL to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.54441.6128
Low1.49061.4906
Average1.52081.5579
Change-1.45%-3.13%
1 BRL to SVC stats

The performance of BRL to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5444 and a 30 day low of 1.4906. This means the 30 day average was 1.5208. The change for BRL to SVC was -1.45.

The performance of BRL to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6128 and a 90 day low of 1.4906. This means the 90 day average was 1.5579. The change for BRL to SVC was -3.13.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Salvadoran Colón
1 BRL1.51565 SVC
5 BRL7.57825 SVC
10 BRL15.15650 SVC
20 BRL30.31300 SVC
50 BRL75.78250 SVC
100 BRL151.56500 SVC
250 BRL378.91250 SVC
500 BRL757.82500 SVC
1000 BRL1,515.65000 SVC
2000 BRL3,031.30000 SVC
5000 BRL7,578.25000 SVC
10000 BRL15,156.50000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Brazilian Real
1 SVC0.65978 BRL
5 SVC3.29892 BRL
10 SVC6.59783 BRL
20 SVC13.19566 BRL
50 SVC32.98915 BRL
100 SVC65.97830 BRL
250 SVC164.94575 BRL
500 SVC329.89150 BRL
1000 SVC659.78300 BRL
2000 SVC1,319.56600 BRL
5000 SVC3,298.91500 BRL
10000 SVC6,597.83000 BRL