Chinese yuan rmb to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert CNY to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,220.46 svc

¥1.000 CNY = ₡1.220 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
CNY to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.22051.2205
Low1.20261.2026
Average1.20571.2070
Change1.38%1.00%
1 CNY to SVC stats

The performance of CNY to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2205 and a 30 day low of 1.2026. This means the 30 day average was 1.2057. The change for CNY to SVC was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2205 and a 90 day low of 1.2026. This means the 90 day average was 1.2070. The change for CNY to SVC was 1.00.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Salvadoran Colón
1 CNY1.22046 SVC
5 CNY6.10230 SVC
10 CNY12.20460 SVC
20 CNY24.40920 SVC
50 CNY61.02300 SVC
100 CNY122.04600 SVC
250 CNY305.11500 SVC
500 CNY610.23000 SVC
1000 CNY1,220.46000 SVC
2000 CNY2,440.92000 SVC
5000 CNY6,102.30000 SVC
10000 CNY12,204.60000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SVC0.81937 CNY
5 SVC4.09683 CNY
10 SVC8.19366 CNY
20 SVC16.38732 CNY
50 SVC40.96830 CNY
100 SVC81.93660 CNY
250 SVC204.84150 CNY
500 SVC409.68300 CNY
1000 SVC819.36600 CNY
2000 SVC1,638.73200 CNY
5000 SVC4,096.83000 CNY
10000 SVC8,193.66000 CNY