Malaysian ringgits to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert MYR to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
1,947.91 svc

RM1.000 MYR = ₡1.948 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.94791.9479
Low1.85811.8448
Average1.87891.8648
Change4.83%5.56%
1 MYR to SVC stats

The performance of MYR to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9479 and a 30 day low of 1.8581. This means the 30 day average was 1.8789. The change for MYR to SVC was 4.83.

The performance of MYR to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9479 and a 90 day low of 1.8448. This means the 90 day average was 1.8648. The change for MYR to SVC was 5.56.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Salvadoran Colón
1 MYR1.94791 SVC
5 MYR9.73955 SVC
10 MYR19.47910 SVC
20 MYR38.95820 SVC
50 MYR97.39550 SVC
100 MYR194.79100 SVC
250 MYR486.97750 SVC
500 MYR973.95500 SVC
1000 MYR1,947.91000 SVC
2000 MYR3,895.82000 SVC
5000 MYR9,739.55000 SVC
10000 MYR19,479.10000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SVC0.51337 MYR
5 SVC2.56686 MYR
10 SVC5.13371 MYR
20 SVC10.26742 MYR
50 SVC25.66855 MYR
100 SVC51.33710 MYR
250 SVC128.34275 MYR
500 SVC256.68550 MYR
1000 SVC513.37100 MYR
2000 SVC1,026.74200 MYR
5000 SVC2,566.85500 MYR
10000 SVC5,133.71000 MYR