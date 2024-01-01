Turkish liras to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert TRY to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
263.41 svc

TL1.000 TRY = ₡0.2634 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TRY to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26810.2720
Low0.26340.2634
Average0.26510.2681
Change-1.76%-2.87%
1 TRY to SVC stats

The performance of TRY to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2681 and a 30 day low of 0.2634. This means the 30 day average was 0.2651. The change for TRY to SVC was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2720 and a 90 day low of 0.2634. This means the 90 day average was 0.2681. The change for TRY to SVC was -2.87.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7291.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3531.5154.00753.124
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0681.7754.69762.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Salvadoran Colón
1 TRY0.26341 SVC
5 TRY1.31704 SVC
10 TRY2.63407 SVC
20 TRY5.26814 SVC
50 TRY13.17035 SVC
100 TRY26.34070 SVC
250 TRY65.85175 SVC
500 TRY131.70350 SVC
1000 TRY263.40700 SVC
2000 TRY526.81400 SVC
5000 TRY1,317.03500 SVC
10000 TRY2,634.07000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Turkish Lira
1 SVC3.79640 TRY
5 SVC18.98200 TRY
10 SVC37.96400 TRY
20 SVC75.92800 TRY
50 SVC189.82000 TRY
100 SVC379.64000 TRY
250 SVC949.10000 TRY
500 SVC1,898.20000 TRY
1000 SVC3,796.40000 TRY
2000 SVC7,592.80000 TRY
5000 SVC18,982.00000 TRY
10000 SVC37,964.00000 TRY