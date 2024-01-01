US dollars to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert USD to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
8,750 svc

$1.000 USD = ₡8.750 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
We can't send money between these currencies

USD to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.75008.7500
Low8.75008.7500
Average8.75008.7500
Change0.00%0.00%
1 USD to SVC stats

The performance of USD to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.7500 and a 30 day low of 8.7500. This means the 30 day average was 8.7500. The change for USD to SVC was 0.00.

The performance of USD to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.7500 and a 90 day low of 8.7500. This means the 90 day average was 8.7500. The change for USD to SVC was 0.00.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 USD8.75000 SVC
5 USD43.75000 SVC
10 USD87.50000 SVC
20 USD175.00000 SVC
50 USD437.50000 SVC
100 USD875.00000 SVC
250 USD2,187.50000 SVC
500 USD4,375.00000 SVC
1000 USD8,750.00000 SVC
2000 USD17,500.00000 SVC
5000 USD43,750.00000 SVC
10000 USD87,500.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / US Dollar
1 SVC0.11429 USD
5 SVC0.57143 USD
10 SVC1.14286 USD
20 SVC2.28572 USD
50 SVC5.71430 USD
100 SVC11.42860 USD
250 SVC28.57150 USD
500 SVC57.14300 USD
1000 SVC114.28600 USD
2000 SVC228.57200 USD
5000 SVC571.43000 USD
10000 SVC1,142.86000 USD