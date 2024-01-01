Hong Kong dollars to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert HKD to SVC at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₡1.124 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HKD to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SVC
1 HKD to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.12621.1272
Low1.12371.1215
Average1.12531.1244
Change-0.10%0.19%
View full history

1 HKD to SVC stats

The performance of HKD to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1262 and a 30 day low of 1.1237. This means the 30 day average was 1.1253. The change for HKD to SVC was -0.10.

The performance of HKD to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1272 and a 90 day low of 1.1215. This means the 90 day average was 1.1244. The change for HKD to SVC was 0.19.

Track market ratesView HKD to SVC chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.3411.5350.9461.39784.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.652
1 GBP1.2699.18911.7011.9471.2011.772107.065
1 SGD0.7465.4020.58811.1450.7061.04262.937

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
100 HKD112.43800 SVC
200 HKD224.87600 SVC
300 HKD337.31400 SVC
500 HKD562.19000 SVC
1000 HKD1,124.38000 SVC
2000 HKD2,248.76000 SVC
2500 HKD2,810.95000 SVC
3000 HKD3,373.14000 SVC
4000 HKD4,497.52000 SVC
5000 HKD5,621.90000 SVC
10000 HKD11,243.80000 SVC
20000 HKD22,487.60000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SVC0.88938 HKD
5 SVC4.44689 HKD
10 SVC8.89377 HKD
20 SVC17.78754 HKD
50 SVC44.46885 HKD
100 SVC88.93770 HKD
250 SVC222.34425 HKD
500 SVC444.68850 HKD
1000 SVC889.37700 HKD
2000 SVC1,778.75400 HKD
5000 SVC4,446.88500 HKD
10000 SVC8,893.77000 HKD