5000 Turkish liras to Salvadoran colóns

Convert TRY to SVC at the real exchange rate

5,000 try
1,588.04 svc

1.00000 TRY = 0.31761 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:29 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TRY to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 SVC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050887.48441.444111.659770.9633518.8995
1GBP1.155211.2139101.0631.668261.917391.1128621.833
1USD0.951650.823791183.2551.37431.579530.9167517.9858
1INR0.01143060.009894790.012011310.01650710.01897220.01101140.216033

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Salvadoran Colón
1 TRY0.31761 SVC
5 TRY1.58804 SVC
10 TRY3.17609 SVC
20 TRY6.35218 SVC
50 TRY15.88045 SVC
100 TRY31.76090 SVC
250 TRY79.40225 SVC
500 TRY158.80450 SVC
1000 TRY317.60900 SVC
2000 TRY635.21800 SVC
5000 TRY1588.04500 SVC
10000 TRY3176.09000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Turkish Lira
1 SVC3.14852 TRY
5 SVC15.74260 TRY
10 SVC31.48520 TRY
20 SVC62.97040 TRY
50 SVC157.42600 TRY
100 SVC314.85200 TRY
250 SVC787.13000 TRY
500 SVC1574.26000 TRY
1000 SVC3148.52000 TRY
2000 SVC6297.04000 TRY
5000 SVC15742.60000 TRY
10000 SVC31485.20000 TRY