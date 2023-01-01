1 Turkish lira to Salvadoran colóns

Convert TRY to SVC at the real exchange rate

1 try
0.32 svc

1.00000 TRY = 0.31759 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:27 UTC
TRY to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 SVC
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Salvadoran Colón
1 TRY0.31759 SVC
5 TRY1.58796 SVC
10 TRY3.17591 SVC
20 TRY6.35182 SVC
50 TRY15.87955 SVC
100 TRY31.75910 SVC
250 TRY79.39775 SVC
500 TRY158.79550 SVC
1000 TRY317.59100 SVC
2000 TRY635.18200 SVC
5000 TRY1587.95500 SVC
10000 TRY3175.91000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Turkish Lira
1 SVC3.14871 TRY
5 SVC15.74355 TRY
10 SVC31.48710 TRY
20 SVC62.97420 TRY
50 SVC157.43550 TRY
100 SVC314.87100 TRY
250 SVC787.17750 TRY
500 SVC1574.35500 TRY
1000 SVC3148.71000 TRY
2000 SVC6297.42000 TRY
5000 SVC15743.55000 TRY
10000 SVC31487.10000 TRY