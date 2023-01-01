1 thousand Malaysian ringgits to Salvadoran colóns

1000 myr
1850.26 svc

1.00000 MYR = 1.85026 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:11 UTC
MYR to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 SVC
Mid market rate

1EUR10.86531.049587.33411.43741.659030.96318.9458
1GBP1.1556711.21275100.9191.660981.917091.1129121.8928
1USD0.952850.824572183.2151.36961.580780.917618.0522
1INR0.01145030.009908940.012017110.01645860.01899630.01102690.216934

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Salvadoran Colón
1 MYR1.85026 SVC
5 MYR9.25130 SVC
10 MYR18.50260 SVC
20 MYR37.00520 SVC
50 MYR92.51300 SVC
100 MYR185.02600 SVC
250 MYR462.56500 SVC
500 MYR925.13000 SVC
1000 MYR1850.26000 SVC
2000 MYR3700.52000 SVC
5000 MYR9251.30000 SVC
10000 MYR18502.60000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SVC0.54046 MYR
5 SVC2.70233 MYR
10 SVC5.40465 MYR
20 SVC10.80930 MYR
50 SVC27.02325 MYR
100 SVC54.04650 MYR
250 SVC135.11625 MYR
500 SVC270.23250 MYR
1000 SVC540.46500 MYR
2000 SVC1080.93000 MYR
5000 SVC2702.32500 MYR
10000 SVC5404.65000 MYR