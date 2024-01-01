10 Salvadoran colóns to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert SVC to CNY at the real exchange rate

₡1.000 SVC = ¥0.8273 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
SVC to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CNY
1 SVC to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82730.8273
Low0.81160.8013
Average0.81900.8123
Change1.63%1.66%
1 SVC to CNY stats

The performance of SVC to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8273 and a 30 day low of 0.8116. This means the 30 day average was 0.8190. The change for SVC to CNY was 1.63.

The performance of SVC to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8273 and a 90 day low of 0.8013. This means the 90 day average was 0.8123. The change for SVC to CNY was 1.66.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.04988.5991.6090.8321.41119.0071.788
1 USD0.954184.4881.5350.7941.34618.1251.705
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2150.02
1 AUD0.6210.65255.05710.5170.87711.8111.111

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SVC0.82735 CNY
5 SVC4.13675 CNY
10 SVC8.27349 CNY
20 SVC16.54698 CNY
50 SVC41.36745 CNY
100 SVC82.73490 CNY
250 SVC206.83725 CNY
500 SVC413.67450 CNY
1000 SVC827.34900 CNY
2000 SVC1,654.69800 CNY
5000 SVC4,136.74500 CNY
10000 SVC8,273.49000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Salvadoran Colón
1 CNY1.20868 SVC
5 CNY6.04340 SVC
10 CNY12.08680 SVC
20 CNY24.17360 SVC
50 CNY60.43400 SVC
100 CNY120.86800 SVC
250 CNY302.17000 SVC
500 CNY604.34000 SVC
1000 CNY1,208.68000 SVC
2000 CNY2,417.36000 SVC
5000 CNY6,043.40000 SVC
10000 CNY12,086.80000 SVC