5,000 Brazilian reais to Salvadoran colóns

Convert BRL to SVC at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
8,438.30 svc

1.000 BRL = 1.688 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8531.4641.6460.97217.709
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0541.7141.9271.13820.739
1 USD0.940.803183.5041.3761.5470.91316.643
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Salvadoran Colón
1 BRL1.68766 SVC
5 BRL8.43830 SVC
10 BRL16.87660 SVC
20 BRL33.75320 SVC
50 BRL84.38300 SVC
100 BRL168.76600 SVC
250 BRL421.91500 SVC
500 BRL843.83000 SVC
1000 BRL1,687.66000 SVC
2000 BRL3,375.32000 SVC
5000 BRL8,438.30000 SVC
10000 BRL16,876.60000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Brazilian Real
1 SVC0.59254 BRL
5 SVC2.96269 BRL
10 SVC5.92537 BRL
20 SVC11.85074 BRL
50 SVC29.62685 BRL
100 SVC59.25370 BRL
250 SVC148.13425 BRL
500 SVC296.26850 BRL
1000 SVC592.53700 BRL
2000 SVC1,185.07400 BRL
5000 SVC2,962.68500 BRL
10000 SVC5,925.37000 BRL