Brazilian reais to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert BRL to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
1,739.22 svc

1.000 BRL = 1.739 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1591.4751.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5991.7271.9481.13221.383
1 USD0.9230.788183.1691.361.5350.89116.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Salvadoran Colón
1 BRL1.73922 SVC
5 BRL8.69610 SVC
10 BRL17.39220 SVC
20 BRL34.78440 SVC
50 BRL86.96100 SVC
100 BRL173.92200 SVC
250 BRL434.80500 SVC
500 BRL869.61000 SVC
1000 BRL1,739.22000 SVC
2000 BRL3,478.44000 SVC
5000 BRL8,696.10000 SVC
10000 BRL17,392.20000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Brazilian Real
1 SVC0.57497 BRL
5 SVC2.87486 BRL
10 SVC5.74971 BRL
20 SVC11.49942 BRL
50 SVC28.74855 BRL
100 SVC57.49710 BRL
250 SVC143.74275 BRL
500 SVC287.48550 BRL
1000 SVC574.97100 BRL
2000 SVC1,149.94200 BRL
5000 SVC2,874.85500 BRL
10000 SVC5,749.71000 BRL