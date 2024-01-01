British pounds sterling to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert GBP to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
11,128.70 svc

1.000 GBP = 11.13 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9283.0431.532151.5251.3580.8891.655
1 EUR1.087190.2391.665164.651.4750.9661.799
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.8250.0160.0110.02
1 AUD0.6530.60154.211198.9160.8860.5811.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Salvadoran Colón
1 GBP11.12870 SVC
5 GBP55.64350 SVC
10 GBP111.28700 SVC
20 GBP222.57400 SVC
50 GBP556.43500 SVC
100 GBP1,112.87000 SVC
250 GBP2,782.17500 SVC
500 GBP5,564.35000 SVC
1000 GBP11,128.70000 SVC
2000 GBP22,257.40000 SVC
5000 GBP55,643.50000 SVC
10000 GBP111,287.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / British Pound Sterling
1 SVC0.08986 GBP
5 SVC0.44929 GBP
10 SVC0.89858 GBP
20 SVC1.79716 GBP
50 SVC4.49290 GBP
100 SVC8.98579 GBP
250 SVC22.46448 GBP
500 SVC44.92895 GBP
1000 SVC89.85790 GBP
2000 SVC179.71580 GBP
5000 SVC449.28950 GBP
10000 SVC898.57900 GBP