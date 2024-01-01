Singapore dollars to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert SGD to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
6,698.56 svc

S$1.000 SGD = ₡6.699 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SVC
1 SGD to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.72646.7264
Low6.59566.4388
Average6.66316.5483
Change1.50%3.19%
View full history

1 SGD to SVC stats

The performance of SGD to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7264 and a 30 day low of 6.5956. This means the 30 day average was 6.6631. The change for SGD to SVC was 1.50.

The performance of SGD to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7264 and a 90 day low of 6.4388. This means the 90 day average was 6.5483. The change for SGD to SVC was 3.19.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.9487.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,153.611.6460.84392.7547.8684.827
1 AUD0.67110,422.70.60810.51256.3584.7812.933

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 SGD6.69856 SVC
5 SGD33.49280 SVC
10 SGD66.98560 SVC
20 SGD133.97120 SVC
50 SGD334.92800 SVC
100 SGD669.85600 SVC
250 SGD1,674.64000 SVC
500 SGD3,349.28000 SVC
1000 SGD6,698.56000 SVC
2000 SGD13,397.12000 SVC
5000 SGD33,492.80000 SVC
10000 SGD66,985.60000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Singapore Dollar
1 SVC0.14929 SGD
5 SVC0.74643 SGD
10 SVC1.49286 SGD
20 SVC2.98572 SGD
50 SVC7.46430 SGD
100 SVC14.92860 SGD
250 SVC37.32150 SGD
500 SVC74.64300 SGD
1000 SVC149.28600 SGD
2000 SVC298.57200 SGD
5000 SVC746.43000 SGD
10000 SVC1,492.86000 SGD