Japanese yen to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert JPY to SVC at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
578.46 svc

1.000 JPY = 0.05785 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7820.9161.5181.3490.8867.1981.34
1 GBP1.27911.1711.9411.7251.1349.2031.713
1 EUR1.0920.85411.6581.4730.9687.8611.463
1 AUD0.6590.5150.60310.8890.5844.7410.882

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Salvadoran Colón
100 JPY5.78455 SVC
1000 JPY57.84550 SVC
1500 JPY86.76825 SVC
2000 JPY115.69100 SVC
3000 JPY173.53650 SVC
5000 JPY289.22750 SVC
5400 JPY312.36570 SVC
10000 JPY578.45500 SVC
15000 JPY867.68250 SVC
20000 JPY1,156.91000 SVC
25000 JPY1,446.13750 SVC
30000 JPY1,735.36500 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Japanese Yen
1 SVC17.28740 JPY
5 SVC86.43700 JPY
10 SVC172.87400 JPY
20 SVC345.74800 JPY
50 SVC864.37000 JPY
100 SVC1,728.74000 JPY
250 SVC4,321.85000 JPY
500 SVC8,643.70000 JPY
1000 SVC17,287.40000 JPY
2000 SVC34,574.80000 JPY
5000 SVC86,437.00000 JPY
10000 SVC172,874.00000 JPY