Swedish kronor to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert SEK to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
848.92 svc

kr1.000 SEK = ₡0.8489 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
We can't send money between these currencies

SEK to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SVC
1 SEK to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86170.8617
Low0.82600.8073
Average0.84430.8329
Change2.78%0.82%
1 SEK to SVC stats

The performance of SEK to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8617 and a 30 day low of 0.8260. This means the 30 day average was 0.8443. The change for SEK to SVC was 2.78.

The performance of SEK to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8617 and a 90 day low of 0.8073. This means the 90 day average was 0.8329. The change for SEK to SVC was 0.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75410.68983.9531.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8437.4611.80792.731.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85414.014110.0661.7765.08
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.430.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Salvadoran Colón
1 SEK0.84892 SVC
5 SEK4.24461 SVC
10 SEK8.48921 SVC
20 SEK16.97842 SVC
50 SEK42.44605 SVC
100 SEK84.89210 SVC
250 SEK212.23025 SVC
500 SEK424.46050 SVC
1000 SEK848.92100 SVC
2000 SEK1,697.84200 SVC
5000 SEK4,244.60500 SVC
10000 SEK8,489.21000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Swedish Krona
1 SVC1.17797 SEK
5 SVC5.88985 SEK
10 SVC11.77970 SEK
20 SVC23.55940 SEK
50 SVC58.89850 SEK
100 SVC117.79700 SEK
250 SVC294.49250 SEK
500 SVC588.98500 SEK
1000 SVC1,177.97000 SEK
2000 SVC2,355.94000 SEK
5000 SVC5,889.85000 SEK
10000 SVC11,779.70000 SEK