1,000,000 idr
556.79 svc

1.000 IDR = 0.0005568 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Salvadoran Colón
1 IDR0.00056 SVC
5 IDR0.00278 SVC
10 IDR0.00557 SVC
20 IDR0.01114 SVC
50 IDR0.02784 SVC
100 IDR0.05568 SVC
250 IDR0.13920 SVC
500 IDR0.27840 SVC
1000 IDR0.55679 SVC
2000 IDR1.11359 SVC
5000 IDR2.78397 SVC
10000 IDR5.56793 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SVC1,796.00000 IDR
5 SVC8,980.00000 IDR
10 SVC17,960.00000 IDR
20 SVC35,920.00000 IDR
50 SVC89,800.00000 IDR
100 SVC179,600.00000 IDR
250 SVC449,000.00000 IDR
500 SVC898,000.00000 IDR
1000 SVC1,796,000.00000 IDR
2000 SVC3,592,000.00000 IDR
5000 SVC8,980,000.00000 IDR
10000 SVC17,960,000.00000 IDR