Bulgarian levs to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert BGN to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
4,851.95 svc

1.000 BGN = 4.852 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Salvadoran Colón
1 BGN4.85195 SVC
5 BGN24.25975 SVC
10 BGN48.51950 SVC
20 BGN97.03900 SVC
50 BGN242.59750 SVC
100 BGN485.19500 SVC
250 BGN1,212.98750 SVC
500 BGN2,425.97500 SVC
1000 BGN4,851.95000 SVC
2000 BGN9,703.90000 SVC
5000 BGN24,259.75000 SVC
10000 BGN48,519.50000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Bulgarian Lev
1 SVC0.20610 BGN
5 SVC1.03052 BGN
10 SVC2.06103 BGN
20 SVC4.12206 BGN
50 SVC10.30515 BGN
100 SVC20.61030 BGN
250 SVC51.52575 BGN
500 SVC103.05150 BGN
1000 SVC206.10300 BGN
2000 SVC412.20600 BGN
5000 SVC1,030.51500 BGN
10000 SVC2,061.03000 BGN