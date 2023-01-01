20 Singapore dollars to Salvadoran colóns

Convert SGD to SVC at the real exchange rate

20 sgd
130.73 svc

1.00000 SGD = 6.53660 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 SGD6.53660 SVC
5 SGD32.68300 SVC
10 SGD65.36600 SVC
20 SGD130.73200 SVC
50 SGD326.83000 SVC
100 SGD653.66000 SVC
250 SGD1634.15000 SVC
500 SGD3268.30000 SVC
1000 SGD6536.60000 SVC
2000 SGD13073.20000 SVC
5000 SGD32683.00000 SVC
10000 SGD65366.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Singapore Dollar
1 SVC0.15299 SGD
5 SVC0.76493 SGD
10 SVC1.52985 SGD
20 SVC3.05970 SGD
50 SVC7.64925 SGD
100 SVC15.29850 SGD
250 SVC38.24625 SGD
500 SVC76.49250 SGD
1000 SVC152.98500 SGD
2000 SVC305.97000 SGD
5000 SVC764.92500 SGD
10000 SVC1529.85000 SGD