1 Salvadoran colón to Brazilian reais

Convert SVC to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 svc
0.56 brl

1.00000 SVC = 0.56009 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Brazilian Real
1 SVC0.56009 BRL
5 SVC2.80046 BRL
10 SVC5.60093 BRL
20 SVC11.20186 BRL
50 SVC28.00465 BRL
100 SVC56.00930 BRL
250 SVC140.02325 BRL
500 SVC280.04650 BRL
1000 SVC560.09300 BRL
2000 SVC1120.18600 BRL
5000 SVC2800.46500 BRL
10000 SVC5600.93000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Salvadoran Colón
1 BRL1.78542 SVC
5 BRL8.92710 SVC
10 BRL17.85420 SVC
20 BRL35.70840 SVC
50 BRL89.27100 SVC
100 BRL178.54200 SVC
250 BRL446.35500 SVC
500 BRL892.71000 SVC
1000 BRL1785.42000 SVC
2000 BRL3570.84000 SVC
5000 BRL8927.10000 SVC
10000 BRL17854.20000 SVC