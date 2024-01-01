Salvadoran colóns to Singapore dollars today

Convert SVC to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
149.40 sgd

₡1.000 SVC = S$0.1494 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:31
SVC to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SGD
1 SVC to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15160.1553
Low0.14870.1487
Average0.15000.1527
Change-1.36%-2.85%
1 SVC to SGD stats

The performance of SVC to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1516 and a 30 day low of 0.1487. This means the 30 day average was 0.1500. The change for SVC to SGD was -1.36.

The performance of SVC to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1553 and a 90 day low of 0.1487. This means the 90 day average was 0.1527. The change for SVC to SGD was -2.85.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Singapore Dollar
1 SVC0.14940 SGD
5 SVC0.74700 SGD
10 SVC1.49400 SGD
20 SVC2.98800 SGD
50 SVC7.47000 SGD
100 SVC14.94000 SGD
250 SVC37.35000 SGD
500 SVC74.70000 SGD
1000 SVC149.40000 SGD
2000 SVC298.80000 SGD
5000 SVC747.00000 SGD
10000 SVC1,494.00000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 SGD6.69344 SVC
5 SGD33.46720 SVC
10 SGD66.93440 SVC
20 SGD133.86880 SVC
50 SGD334.67200 SVC
100 SGD669.34400 SVC
250 SGD1,673.36000 SVC
500 SGD3,346.72000 SVC
1000 SGD6,693.44000 SVC
2000 SGD13,386.88000 SVC
5000 SGD33,467.20000 SVC
10000 SGD66,934.40000 SVC