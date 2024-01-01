Salvadoran colóns to South African rand today

Convert SVC to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
2,055.53 zar

₡1.000 SVC = R2.056 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
SVC to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ZAR
1 SVC to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.11412.1675
Low2.02382.0238
Average2.05562.0780
Change-2.65%-5.16%
1 SVC to ZAR stats

The performance of SVC to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1141 and a 30 day low of 2.0238. This means the 30 day average was 2.0556. The change for SVC to ZAR was -2.65.

The performance of SVC to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1675 and a 90 day low of 2.0238. This means the 90 day average was 2.0780. The change for SVC to ZAR was -5.16.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7821.6480.8431.44519.8751.788
1 USD0.905183.9621.4920.7631.30717.9861.618
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6070.6756.28410.5110.87612.0571.085

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / South African Rand
1 SVC2.05553 ZAR
5 SVC10.27765 ZAR
10 SVC20.55530 ZAR
20 SVC41.11060 ZAR
50 SVC102.77650 ZAR
100 SVC205.55300 ZAR
250 SVC513.88250 ZAR
500 SVC1,027.76500 ZAR
1000 SVC2,055.53000 ZAR
2000 SVC4,111.06000 ZAR
5000 SVC10,277.65000 ZAR
10000 SVC20,555.30000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Salvadoran Colón
1 ZAR0.48649 SVC
5 ZAR2.43246 SVC
10 ZAR4.86492 SVC
20 ZAR9.72984 SVC
50 ZAR24.32460 SVC
100 ZAR48.64920 SVC
250 ZAR121.62300 SVC
500 ZAR243.24600 SVC
1000 ZAR486.49200 SVC
2000 ZAR972.98400 SVC
5000 ZAR2,432.46000 SVC
10000 ZAR4,864.92000 SVC